Investigation underway following an armed robbery with a knife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for anyone with information regarding an attempted armed robbery on Dublin Boulevard.

On Wednesday, May 24, at around 11:12 a.m. this morning, officers with CSPD were dispatched to the 6000 Block of Dublin Boulevard on reports of an attempted armed robbery with a knife.

Investigations revealed the suspect was wearing a hockey mask and all-black clothing and had entered the location wielding a knife and demanding money.

CSPD reports while no money was given to the suspect, they did end up leaving the scene.

Officers report searching the area but failing to produce the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719)-444-7000.