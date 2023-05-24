Fort Carson Mountain Post honors fallen soldiers in upcoming ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson is honoring fallen soldiers who lost their lives while deployed in a ceremony at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial.

The ceremony is expected to take place Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m., at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial located in Kit Carson Park near Gate 1.

Visitors for the event are encouraged to take Nelson Boulevard located off of State Highway 115 where they will be directed to a parking lot that will not require access information to get on post.

Gate 1, the main access control point, will close to outbound traffic at 9:50 a.m. and close to inbound traffic at 9:55 a.m. The gate will reopen after the ceremony is complete.

Personnel attending the ceremony, Fort Carson officials state, should park in the lot off of Harr Avenue and use the pedestrian gate to access the event site.

Fort Carson is reminding employees appropriate identification will be required to re-enter the facility following the ceremony.

Pets will not be permitted for this event, with the exception of service animals. Glass bottles and firearms will also be prohibited.

For more information about this event, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)-526-7525.