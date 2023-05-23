USA Boxing expands outreach efforts to increase vaccinations for underserved communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A community-driven campaign is launching to help promote healthy living, access to vaccine education, and vaccines for underserved communities.

The campaign, ‘Coaching You Up! KO Flu & COVID’ comes from a partnership between USA Boxing and the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) Foundation.

Both organizations are teaming up to host community education and vaccination clinics to ensure its 2023/2024 vaccination outreach activities are effective and complementary across a wide range of communities.

All eligible older adults and people with disabilities will be prioritized as part of the campaign but the organizations will continue to conduct outreach and education to boxing fans, friends and families at a national, state and community level.

Both organizations are dedicated to serving all populations, especially those from historically underserved neighborhoods, which include communities of color, LGBTQ+, Native American communities, those who have low incomes or limited English proficiency, and those who live in hard-to-reach rural areas.

The campaign was made possible by a sub-grant that was awarded by USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative and funded through the U.S. Administration for Community Living.