today at 2:28 AM
Published 7:43 AM

Hazy sunshine and mild temps

Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures today with most of the thunderstorms to our west over the higher terrain.

TODAY: Highs will max out today in the mid and upper-70s... with a few 80s possible. Any showers that do make it into the I-25 corridor will be isolated and weak.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday... with some possibly strong to severe. Temps remain mild with highs in the low and mid-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the end of the work week with gradually warmer temperatures by the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

