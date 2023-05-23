Colorado Springs Fire Department being honored with an award in DC from CFSI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was in Washington DC Tuesday to receive an award from the Congressional Fire Services Institute.

The CSFD is the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Fire Service-Based EMS Award.

This award has been given out every spring for 33 years. The purpose of the award is to recognize a department that has shown innovation in delivering emergency medical services.

To qualify, the fire department must have implemented a unique practice that somehow enhances the delivery of emergency medical response in the community, resulting in a positive impact on safety, resource deployment, quality, effectiveness or efficiency.

The practice can involve partnerships with local hospitals, law enforcement, research institutions, businesses, schools, or civic organizations.

With an increase in calls and resources stretched thin, CFSI found in CSFD's application that they are working to reduce stress on the department. Such as finding other ways to treat patients other than dispatching engines by finding a program to match the needs of the patient with the resources available.

"The call volume in the area of emergency medical services is skyrocketing, and it's placing great stress on fire departments across the country," CFSI Executive Director Bill Webb said. "So we're looking for innovation. Innovative ways they can treat patients on the scene and in transport."

CSFD's application focused on their primary callers. Which are the elderly, the mentally ill, and the homeless.

The CFSI will also do a local presentation in Colorado Springs in the coming weeks.

The award will be presented at a dinner Tuesday evening inside the nation's capitol at 5 p.m. Mountain time. There are at least five representatives there from CSFD. This includes the fire chief, assistant chief, and medical director.