Colorado Springs Fire Department wins national award for excellence in emergency medical services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is being honored for its excellence in emergency medical services.

According to the department, the Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI) and Masimo will honor the CSFD with the 2023 Excellence in Fire Service-Based EMS Award for their innovations in the delivery of emergency medical services.

CSFD was selected for this award for its Tiered Response Program. This program was developed to dispatch appropriate resources and personnel based on the patient's actual needs. The program covers various potential users of the 911 system, including super-utilizers, the elderly, the mentally ill, homeless people, and those who are incarcerated.

According to officials, CSFD has met with more than 50 departments across the country to educate them about the program.

CSFD said the award presentation will take place at the 33rd Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner on May 23, 2023, in Washington D.C.

Members of the CFSI will come to Colorado Springs to deliver the CSFD with the award at a later date.