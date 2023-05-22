Skip to Content
Celebrate Colorado’s heroes for National Emergency Medical Service Week

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) –It’s National EMS (Emergency Medical Service) Week and it's a time to honor and recognize the heroes that provide emergency care when we need it the most. 

In celebration for EMS workers, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is thanking those for all they do on a daily basis:

The Woodland Park Police Department is also honoring EMS Week and is celebrating its partners at Ute Pass Regional Health Service District for their support: 

EMS Week was first declared in 1974, from November 3-10, under President Gerald Ford. The recognized day has been observed annually and was reinstituted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in 1982.  

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

