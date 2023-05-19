Skip to Content
Territory Days in Old Colorado City is back this Memorial Day Weekend

Territory Days

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Territory Days is back this Memorial Day Weekend. For the last 48 years, hundreds of vendors with handcrafts from around the world have taken to the streets of Old Colorado City.

People are encouraged to stop by and enjoy a variety of food, dozens of educational displays, live music, and more.

Territory-Days FlyerDownload

The three-day event takes place over Memorial Day weekend.

Admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to ride the free shuttle from Coronado High School running every 15 minutes to avoid parking hassles.

When:

  • Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 through May 29
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where

  • Colorado Ave. 23rd through 27th streets

View the 2023 Territory Days program here

View the vendor map here

Schedule-2023Download
