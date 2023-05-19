Skip to Content
New release date announced for Cripple Creek Donkeys

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Two Mile High Club has announced a new release date for the annual Donkey Release in Cripple Creek.

Recent snowstorms and inclement weather delayed the expected release date of May 15. It will now on happen on Monday, May 29, at noon.

The Two Mile High Club says this year is special because “President Teddy Roosevelt” will be on hand to speak and to facilitate their release as he did in 1901.

The 92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days will be held this year on August 11, 12, and 13.

The Two Mile High Club has taken care of the Cripple Creek Donkey since 1931.

