Police investigate shooting that left one person injured in Northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs after a victim discovered they were shot.

Officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital Central around 3 a.m. Thursday for a victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim told investigators he was walking to his friend's vehicle when his friend said they heard a gunshot. When the victim got into the vehicle that's when he noticed a pain near his groin area and realized he had been shot.

CSPD said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of N. Academy Blvd.

According to police, neither the victim nor his friends saw the shooter or where the shot came from.

At this time, CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and there isn't any suspect information.