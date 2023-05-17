City of Golden prepares for 4-day work week trial for Golden Police Department employees

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Golden is launching “The Best for Golden”— a 4-day workweek program trial that will start for all employees with the Golden Police Department this summer.

Employees will move from a 40-hour work week to a 32-hour work week without a change to their pay, City officials stated.

The program comes in partnership with the non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global (4DWG), who works to promote the benefits of a productivity-focused and reduced-hour workplace.

The City states the Police Department was chosen as the pilot group because of their already established flexibility around scheduling changes, variety of positions, and multi-generational staff.

The trial is set for July of this year and is expected to run through the end of year.

The trial’s success, the City states, will be evaluated based on employee productivity and engagement, service to the city, potential reduction in overtime, reduced use of sick leave, and recruiting and retention.

Tracking and measuring the success of the program will be provided to the community at three-and six-month updates.

If the trial is successful, the City will look into expanding to other city departments.

For more information about this program, a Community Listening Session will be held on Monday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers.