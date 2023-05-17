Ballot counting in Colorado Springs runoff election done, post-election period now begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the latest unofficial results of the 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election dropped - further solidifying Independent Yemi Mobolade as the mayor-elect.

According to the new numbers, Mobolade has a roughly 18,600 vote lead over Republican Wayne Williams.

Current Mayor John Suthers provided the following statement on the current election results:

“Congratulations to Yemi Mobolade on his winning campaign to become the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs. It has been an honor to serve as Mayor of my hometown over the last eight years, and I believe we have made incredible progress. A smooth and productive transition is already underway, and I am working with Yemi to ensure he has everything he needs to continue the positive trajectory of the city.” Mayor John Suthers

According to city officials, ballot counting was completed at 2 p.m. on May 17. The post-election period, now through May 26, will allow for military and overseas ballots to arrive by May 24 at 5 p.m.

Officials said this time also allows voters who did not sign their ballot or voters with signature discrepancies to cure those ballots.

Election workers plan to process those ballots after the May 24, 5 p.m. deadline.

Updated results will then be posted after that ballot processing on the evening of May 24 on the City's website.

Certification of election results will happen on Friday, May 26.

The new mayor is set to take the oath of office at a ceremony on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.