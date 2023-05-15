Colorado Springs Police searching for driver accused of hitting trooper vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a driver accused of ramming into a Colorado State Trooper's vehicle while getting away from police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said officers with the Falcon division were dispatched to a report of an unoccupied vehicle running in a neighborhood in the 2800 block of Zephyr Dr. at 12:41 a.m. Monday.

When officers went up to the vehicle, they found a female slumped over in the driver's seat. CSPD said she was surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

According to CSPD, when officers tried waking her up, she drove away.

A short time later, Colorado State Patrol troopers found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. Police tried a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield and ultimately got away after a short pursuit.

CSP troopers later found the vehicle driving southbound on Powers Blvd. and tried contacting in the area of Stetson Hills Blvd. However, during that contact, the suspect rammed into a trooper's vehicle causing minimal damage.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Stetson Hills Blvd. from Powers Blvd.