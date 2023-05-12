Victim identified in April homicide on Orman Ave. in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a deceased male found in a home on Orman Ave. on April 24, 2023, as 28-year-old Scottie Sanders.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating his death as a homicide.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2600 block or Orman Ave. on a report of an unconscious person. When the arrived, they found a deceased male, later identified as Sanders.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.