Rain and thunderstorms through Thursday night

Rain showers and thunderstorms will ramp up again Thursday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: We'll see a little lull in the rain late this morning and into the afternoon. By this evening rain showers will pick up and likely carry us overnight and into Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected overnight... with showers possible for the Friday morning commute.

EXTENDED: Friday will be cloudy and cool with spotty rain showers... with isolated thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening. We'll likely see another round of moderate to heavy rain possible Saturday night and Sunday through the lunch hour. Weekend temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into the middle of next week.