Multi-vehicle crash outside Colorado Springs high school sends one person to the hospital

May 10, 2023
KRDO
May 10, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near Rampart High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the crash involved three vehicles, all single occupants, at the intersection of Lexington Dr. and N. Union Blvd.

One person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to police, one vehicle failed to yield at the intersection, leading to the crash.

It's unclear if anyone involved was a student.

