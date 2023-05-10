Multi-vehicle crash outside Colorado Springs high school sends one person to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash near Rampart High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the crash involved three vehicles, all single occupants, at the intersection of Lexington Dr. and N. Union Blvd.

One person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to police, one vehicle failed to yield at the intersection, leading to the crash.

It's unclear if anyone involved was a student.