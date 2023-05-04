Skip to Content
Spotty showers and mild today

Mainly cloudy skies with spotty shower through Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Mild temperatures today with highs in the low to mid-70s... and spotty rain showers with a few isolated thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Showers quickly come to an end this evening, with clearing skies overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low-40s.

EXTENED: Mainly sunny, warm, and breezy Friday with highs temps in the 70s and 80s. Red flag fire warnings have been issued for much of southern Colorado for Friday, with critical fire weather likely again on Saturday. Chances for any precipitation remain low through the weekend... with a cooling trend for Sunday.

Chris Larson

