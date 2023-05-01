Denver Police Department looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen April 28

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Gianna Medina has been missing since Friday, April 28, and was last seen in Denver.

She is a 14-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Medina is 5’1 and weighs around 120 pounds.

According to 9News, she was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey jacket.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Gianna Medina, you’re asked to call the Denver Police Department.