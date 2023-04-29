Liberty High School ‘Relay for Life’ event raises over $15,000 for cancer research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- From Saturday morning to Saturday night, a group is gathering at the Liberty High School track to walk for a cause.

It's the second year Liberty High School has partnered with the American Cancer Society to put on a "Relay for Life" event, and this year, they've already surpassed their $15,000 fundraising goal.

"I love seeing the community come together especially so many young people," said Julie Harris, the Relay for Life event coordinator and a Liberty High School teacher. "I've got easily, you know, 50 kids who are coming out today just out of the goodness of their heart to be involved."

For a $15 registration fee, anyone is welcome to participate in the event and play games, eat food from food trucks and more, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

"Seeing the whole community rally together to support one another, I think is is really special," said Harris.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29.