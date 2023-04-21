Annual ‘Spice Up Spring Recipe Competition’ brings together Pueblo Chile Pepper fans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo is holding the 8th annual 'Spice Up Spring Recipe Competition' Friday featuring the certified Pueblo chile pepper.

The competition brings farmers and culinary fans alike together to create original recipes inspired by the Pueblo chile pepper.

Judges travel to 9 different restaurants throughout the day to sample and vote on their favorite dish.

The recipes range from appetizers, entrees, desserts, and even cocktails. They're all homemade, created by the farmers and inspired by the Pueblo chile pepper.

Most of the participating farms and restaurants choose to compete year after year as a tradition and celebration of Pueblo's unique culinary history. Including Dalton Milberger of Milberger Farms which opened in 1986.

"There's a lot of diversity in the background in the history of Pueblo that brings together Mexican cuisine, Italian, and it makes for a great combination," Dalton Milberger said.

The farmers keep coming back for the fun of it, saying experimenting with the Pueblo chile gives them so many options to create dishes year after year.

The dishes this year range from cakes, fudges, chocolates, sandwiches, fries, and more.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the competition runs until 3:30 p.m.

It runs from 10:15-10:45 at Milbergers, 11-11:15 at Taco Casa, 11:30-11:45 at Romero's, 12-12:30 at Cinfully Delicious, 12:45-1:00 at Papa Marios, 1:15-1:30 at The Lunchbox, 1:45-2 at Ruby's, 2:15-2:45 at Brue's Alehouse, and 3-3:30 at 21 Steak.