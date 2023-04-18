Alleged Mara Salvatrucha gang leader arrested in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police and marines in Mexico’s capital have arrested an alleged senior leader of the Mara Salvatrucha gang who is wanted in the United States for extortion, drug distribution and terrorism-related charges. Mexico City’s Secretariat of Citizen Security said Salvadoran José Wilfredo Ayala-Alcántara, alias El Indio de Hollywood, was arrested in the center of the city. Authorities in Mexico said an investigation indicated the 55-year-old was the second in command of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13. Ayala-Alcántara was located following a citizen complaint of his presence in Mexico. Authorities said Ayala-Alcántara had used a false identity and moved between the state of Hidalgo in central Mexico and the capital.

