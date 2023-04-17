Tenn. lawmakers’ race to adjourn complicates gun safety push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are pushing to adjourn by the end of the week as they look for an exit from a session that has been eclipsed by the fallout of the Republican supermajority expelling two young Black Democrats and a growing to push to pass some sort of gun restriction legislation. Last month, six people were gunned down at a Nashville private school — which kicked off a stream of calls to keep guns away from those who may harm themselves or others. In turn, Republican Gov. Bill Lee recently urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Yet, so far, the Republican supermajority has refused.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

