A warm start to the work week

A warm start to the week... but cooler by weeks end.

TODAY: A weak ridge of high pressure in control of our weather pattern through Tuesday. Highs today will range from the 70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: Generally clear and cool overnight with morning lows Tuesday dipping into the upper-30s and low-40s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s once again. Stronger winds will drive critical fire across the region Tuesday. Much cooler by the end of the week with highs dropping into the 50s and 60s. A gradual warming trend begins Sunday.