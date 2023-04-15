3 officers shot at domestic call in west-central Minnesota
CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in west-central Minnesota were shot while responding to a domestic call. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday night in Cyrus. One officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, and two Pope County sheriff’s deputies were hit by gunfire. Their conditions were not immediately released. Authorities say more information will be provided as it becomes available.