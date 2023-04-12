Investigations underway for two cases involving unidentified SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating two cases that are possibly related involving a stolen SUV.
On April 12, at 4:14 a.m., CSPD was dispatched to the 400 Block of South Murray Boulevard on reports of a carjacking.
The victim was reported to have had their car stolen at gunpoint.
20 minutes later, CSPD was called to a robbery on the 2500 Block of Airport Road with descriptions of a SUV.
CSPD reports a patrol sergeant responding to the business robbery, located the SUV involved in the carjacking, and began a pursuit of the vehicle.
Officers reported losing sight of the vehicle due to excessive speed and “reckless driving behavior.”
Officers are now determining whether these two cases are related.