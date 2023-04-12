Skip to Content
Investigations underway for two cases involving unidentified SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating two cases that are possibly related involving a stolen SUV. 

On April 12, at 4:14 a.m., CSPD was dispatched to the 400 Block of South Murray Boulevard on reports of a carjacking.

The victim was reported to have had their car stolen at gunpoint. 

20 minutes later, CSPD was called to a robbery on the 2500 Block of Airport Road with descriptions of a SUV. 

CSPD reports a patrol sergeant responding to the business robbery, located the SUV involved in the carjacking, and began a pursuit of the vehicle. 

Officers reported losing sight of the vehicle due to excessive speed and “reckless driving behavior.” 

Officers are now determining whether these two cases are related. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

