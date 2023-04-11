UN agency investigating humanitarian food theft in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The United Nations food relief agency is investigating the theft of food aid from lifesaving humanitarian operations in Ethiopia, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The World Food Program’s director for Ethiopia, Claude Jibidar, says in the letter that “WFP is very concerned about the large-scale sale of food in some markets” which “poses not only a reputational risk but also threatens our capacity to mobilize more resources for the needy people.” The letter is dated April 5 and is addressed to humanitarian partners of WFP in Ethiopia, where drought and internal conflict have left 20 million of the country’s 120 million people reliant on aid.

