Record warmth possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Record warm temperatures will be possible the next coupled of days... before colder air arrives Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and very warm Tuesday afternoon with highs ranging from the mid to upper-80s. The forecast highs of 82 for Colorado Springs would set a new record... and the forecast high of 86 for Pueblo would fall two degrees shy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will fall into the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Record warmth possible again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. Warm and windy conditions can be expected Thursday... with much colder air arriving Friday with mountain snow and rain showers and thunderstorms across the plains. Chilly temps for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s by Sunday.