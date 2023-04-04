Skip to Content
Strong winds and cold temperatures Tuesday

Strong winds and colder temperatures with snow showers Tuesday.

TODAY: High wind warnings and critical fire weather once again today. The strongest winds south of Pueblo may produce wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Much colder today with highs in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers through late tonight... then partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold Wednesday with highs in the 40's. We'll see another round of snow showers for Wednesday afternoon and night. High pressure will build across the region through the weekend with warming temperatures. We're back into the 70s this weekend... with some 80s. possible early next week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

