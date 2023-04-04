Community buses offering free Covid-19 vaccinations until March 11￼

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Community buses throughout Colorado will now be offering free Covid-19 vaccinations through May 11.

On the same day, the federal government will end its public health emergency declaration.

Coloradans can continue to keep up to date on their vaccinations by visiting their primary care providers, retail pharmacies, or through one of many vaccine providers throughout the state.

You can access the list of vaccine providers by clicking the link here.

The vaccines are free and no insurance or identification is required to get vaccinated.

A full list of weekly COVID-19 vaccine bus clinics can be found here.

Appointments for all clinics are encouraged, and walk-ups are accepted while vaccine inventory is available each day.