Colorado Springs mayoral race headed to a runoff election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Tuesday’s election appears to be just the beginning of the race to become the next mayor of Colorado Springs. Out of 12 candidates, the mayoral race is seemingly down to two candidates.

ELECTION RESULTS

Colorado Springs city law requires that the leading candidate gets more than 50% of the vote to win the mayor's seat. With the crowded field of 12 candidates running for mayor, the City Clerk told KRDO ahead of the election that it was unlikely a candidate would meet that threshold.

While these results aren’t official yet, based on the most recent numbers released by the City Clerk’s Office, Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are headed for a runoff election.

The City Clerk’s Office told KRDO it prepared for a runoff race, which is estimated to cost more than $300,000.

According to the Clerk’s Office, the runoff election will be on May 16, 2023.

The Clerk’s Office said this is the city’s third runoff election in the last ten years.