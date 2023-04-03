403 Fire Day 5: Crews focusing on containment lines, strong winds could pose a challenge

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller and Park County residents were able to wake up in their own homes Monday morning after being displaced for several days due to the 403 Fire.

The fire, which began Thursday, March 30, has burned 1,485 acres as of an update Monday at 7:16 a.m. According to the update, the fire is also 35% contained.

According to an update at 11:30 a.m., the firefighters are focusing on strengthening the containment lines by extinguishing hot spots near the fire line. A helicopter assist is planned to assist with water bucket drops to the areas of the fire with extreme heat.

However, strong winds, exceeding wind gusts of 15 mph could affect the operational period of the helicopter.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted Sunday at noon - leaving only pre-evacuation notices. However, officials are advising those residents to remain vigilant, be ready to go, and stay on high alert as things can change very quickly.

"They're pre-evac so they should be packed and ready to go," Ralph Bellah said with the U.S. Forest Service. "In fact now that they're able to go back in they should prioritize what they want to pack."

Still, residents are happy to be back in their homes.

"It's so good to get back home, even though I was only out since Thursday," Jill Carvalho said. "It's hard to be evacuated, it's hard to be out of your home. So it's a good feeling."

Jill said she still takes the situation very seriously and said she's been kept well-informed throughout the evacuation and re-entry.

"The Teller County Sheriff's Department was very good about letting us know not to unpack all your bags," Jill said.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for Teller County until 9 p.m. and in Park County until 8 p.m. due to high winds, elevated temperatures, and low humidity.

The U.S. Forest Service proactively flew a type 2 helicopter Monday morning before the high winds set in above the top of the fire to drop water.

"Specifically in division M, that's soon to be our concerned area today," Bellah said. "That's where we had a little bit of flare-up yesterday. That's in rougher terrain so no engines have access."

The wind is a big factor in how much progress firefighters will be able to make on the fire Monday. According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds are expected to gust from 40-55 mph.

"Gusts have to be less than 15 and winds have to be less than 40 mph to maneuver at our altitude when we have less than 500 feet above ground level," Bellah said.

Although evacuations were lifted, 22 structures remain threatened. Over 100 fire personnel are still working on the fire. The U.S. Forest Service brought in new crews to assist with the efforts so the original crews could return home.

Officials do still urge all residents to stay in their homes once they get back and not to interfere with any firefighting efforts they may see around their homes. They should stay away from the fire zone and drive slowly due to fire vehicles in the area.

To stay up-to-date on the latest with the 403 Fire, click here.