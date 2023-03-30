New study sheds light on youth access to firearms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Startling new statistics show how quickly kids in Colorado can access a gun.

It comes after the shooting at east high school in Denver, and as lawmakers debate gun reform. More than forty thousand middle school and high school students across the state responded to a survey by Healthy Kids Colorado. The question asked: how long would take you to get a loaded firearm?

32 percent say they have access to firearms. 25 percent say they can get one in less than 24 hours, and more than 12 percent in less than 10 minutes. Public health experts at the University of Colorado examined this survey. They paid particular attention to the under 10 minutes apart.

Firearms are the leading cause of death in the US for youth under 19 years old. Experts say, when it comes to suicide, it often happens within 10 minutes of ideation.

Nationally, there are rising rates of suicide among Black, American Indian, and Alaska-Native youth. The study also revealed significantly higher rates of gun access for kids in rural areas.