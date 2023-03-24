US-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (AP) — The immigration deal expected to be announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the countries and pursue asylum cases without going through an official border crossing. The two leaders are expected to announce it Friday in Ottawa. Migrants used a remote road outside Champlain, New York, for years to reach Canadian soil, and then were allowed to stay while asylum cases were pending. Southbound crossings also are up sharply. Authorities on both sides have been eager to end the process.

