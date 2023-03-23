Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate OK with Jan. 6 participant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court says he has no problem with someone who was on the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection campaigning for him across the state in the waning days of the high stakes race, calling his work “invaluable.” Dan Kelly on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter of himself standing side-by-side with conservative activist Scott Presler, thanking him for his work. When asked Thursday about Presler’s attendance at the insurrection, Kelly said that he was “not really familiar with his background.” Kelly faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz in the April 4 election, with majority control of the Supreme Court at stake.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.