Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate. The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name. But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

