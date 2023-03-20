China says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says experts are still investigating the cause of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner last year that killed 132 people. The March 21, 2022, disaster was a rare failure for a Chinese airline industry that dramatically improved safety following deadly crashes in the 1990s. The Boeing 737-800 went into a nosedive, appeared to recover and then slammed into a mountainside in southern China. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Monday that investigators were reviewing the plane’s controls and other debris but gave no details of what they might have found. The flight data and voice recorders were given to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board for analysis. No information has been released about what might have been found.

