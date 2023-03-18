Haley, Ramaswamy among those taking on ‘woke ideology’ in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republicans who are seeking to lead their party in the 2024 presidential race are gathering in South Carolina this weekend. And they’re promoting a goal that’s at the forefront of their agenda — namely, taking on “woke ideology.” The Vision ’24 event in North Charleston is being held by the group Palmetto Family, which lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values.” Organizers are describing the gathering as “casting the conservative vision” for the next White House race. More than 400 attendees are expected to hear from presidential hopefuls, including a former South Carolina governor who was Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.