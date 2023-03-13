Skip to Content
40th anniversary of CSPD cold case

Marvin Teigen
CSPD
Marvin Teigen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks the 40th anniversary of a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) cold case.

According to CSPD, on March 13, 1983, 38-year-old Marvin Teigen was found deceased inside his hotel room at the Chateau Motel, located on S. Nevada Ave.

When officers arrived at the motel, they found Teigen on the floor and observed that he had been beaten and had multiple stab wounds.

As of this date, no suspects have ever been identified, according to CSPD.

If you have any information on this case, please contact CSPD at (719)-444-7000.

