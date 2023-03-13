40 Pueblo women to be honored during annual Outstanding Women Awards
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the Pueblo City-County Library District will be honoring 40 local women during the Outstanding Women Awards.
Honorees will be celebrated and given awards for their contributions to the community during a luncheon at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.
According to the PCCLD, the Outstanding Women Awards has been celebrating local women who've made contributions, in roles both big and small, for nearly 40 years.
This year marks the return of the in-person award ceremony since 2019. Due to the pandemic and then renovations to the Rawlings Library, the awards were handed out online for the last three years.
Below are the Outstanding Women Award honorees and who they were nominated by:
- Brandi Adakai, nominated by Colorado Arts & Artists Associates
- Remy Andrada, nominated by Racheal Morris
- Janis Arlow, nominated by CASA of Pueblo
- Mary Bailey, nominated by Pueblo West Women’s League
- Terry Baughman, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees
- Kryste Brown, nominated by the Junior League of Pueblo
- Velma Campbell, nominated by Mothers Out Front
- Joan Chun, nominated by the League of Women Voters of Pueblo
- Barb Clementi, nominated by Pueblo School District 60
- Roe Ann Collette, nominated by Delta Kappa Gamma Beta
- Maria de la Cruz, nominated by the Pueblo Community College
- Sara Funk Martinez, nominated by Jeff Chostner, District Attorney
- Elizabeth Gallegos, nominated by Pueblo Library Foundation
- Jackie Galli, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees
- Megan Gordon, nominated by Haven School of Dance
- Renee Graham, nominated by Ed Perry
- Jeanne Graves, nominated by Lori Unruh and Ellyn Reynolds
- Stacey Harner, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees
- Katie Harshman, nominated by Pueblo School District 60
- Abbey Hartless, nominated by Pueblo Library Foundation
- Aubrey Holland, nominated by the Junior League of Pueblo
- Kimberly Kane, nominated by CASA of Pueblo
- Cindy Lau, nominated by the League of Women Voters of Pueblo
- Katie Ledbetter, nominated by Health Solutions
- Carma Loontjer, nominated by Julie Rodriguez
- Sandy Lundahl, nominated by Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation
- Destin Mehess, nominated by Heather Huffman
- Robin Moritz, nominated by Iris Clark
- Michelle Musso, nominated by Pueblo Water
- Amy Nelson, nominated by Jill Kleven and Nick Potter
- Ray Packard, nominated by Southern Colorado Equality Alliance
- Torri Shafer, nominated by Circle of Friends
- Nancy Smith, nominated by First Presbyterian Church
- Laura Solano, nominated by the City of Pueblo
- Michelle Swerdfeger, nominated by Marina Jones
- Teresa Therriault, nominated by Friends of Pueblo City-County Library District
- Aubrey Michelle Vialpando, nominated by Kennedy Pugh
- Jenn White, nominated by Pueblo Makes
- Kristyn White Davis, nominated by Life’s Journey Family Chiropractic
- Peggy Wolf, nominated by Friends of Pueblo City-County Library District
The luncheon happens Friday, March 31, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Ryals Grand Event Space on the fourth floor of the Rawlings Library.
To attend in person, reservations are required. They can be made online here by March 24. The cost for the lunch is $30 per person.