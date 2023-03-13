40 Pueblo women to be honored during annual Outstanding Women Awards

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the Pueblo City-County Library District will be honoring 40 local women during the Outstanding Women Awards.

Honorees will be celebrated and given awards for their contributions to the community during a luncheon at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

According to the PCCLD, the Outstanding Women Awards has been celebrating local women who've made contributions, in roles both big and small, for nearly 40 years.

This year marks the return of the in-person award ceremony since 2019. Due to the pandemic and then renovations to the Rawlings Library, the awards were handed out online for the last three years.

Below are the Outstanding Women Award honorees and who they were nominated by:

Brandi Adakai, nominated by Colorado Arts & Artists Associates

Remy Andrada, nominated by Racheal Morris

Janis Arlow, nominated by CASA of Pueblo

Mary Bailey, nominated by Pueblo West Women’s League

Terry Baughman, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees

Kryste Brown, nominated by the Junior League of Pueblo

Velma Campbell, nominated by Mothers Out Front

Joan Chun, nominated by the League of Women Voters of Pueblo

Barb Clementi, nominated by Pueblo School District 60

Roe Ann Collette, nominated by Delta Kappa Gamma Beta

Maria de la Cruz, nominated by the Pueblo Community College

Sara Funk Martinez, nominated by Jeff Chostner, District Attorney

Elizabeth Gallegos, nominated by Pueblo Library Foundation

Jackie Galli, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees

Megan Gordon, nominated by Haven School of Dance

Renee Graham, nominated by Ed Perry

Jeanne Graves, nominated by Lori Unruh and Ellyn Reynolds

Stacey Harner, nominated by the Pueblo City-County Library District Board of Trustees

Katie Harshman, nominated by Pueblo School District 60

Abbey Hartless, nominated by Pueblo Library Foundation

Aubrey Holland, nominated by the Junior League of Pueblo

Kimberly Kane, nominated by CASA of Pueblo

Cindy Lau, nominated by the League of Women Voters of Pueblo

Katie Ledbetter, nominated by Health Solutions

Carma Loontjer, nominated by Julie Rodriguez

Sandy Lundahl, nominated by Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation

Destin Mehess, nominated by Heather Huffman

Robin Moritz, nominated by Iris Clark

Michelle Musso, nominated by Pueblo Water

Amy Nelson, nominated by Jill Kleven and Nick Potter

Ray Packard, nominated by Southern Colorado Equality Alliance

Torri Shafer, nominated by Circle of Friends

Nancy Smith, nominated by First Presbyterian Church

Laura Solano, nominated by the City of Pueblo

Michelle Swerdfeger, nominated by Marina Jones

Teresa Therriault, nominated by Friends of Pueblo City-County Library District

Aubrey Michelle Vialpando, nominated by Kennedy Pugh

Jenn White, nominated by Pueblo Makes

Kristyn White Davis, nominated by Life’s Journey Family Chiropractic

Peggy Wolf, nominated by Friends of Pueblo City-County Library District

The luncheon happens Friday, March 31, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Ryals Grand Event Space on the fourth floor of the Rawlings Library.

To attend in person, reservations are required. They can be made online here by March 24. The cost for the lunch is $30 per person.