Texas women sued for wrongful death after aiding in abortion

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three women in Texas are being sued for wrongful death by a man who claims they helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion. The lawsuit is another test of state-enforced bans since the U.S. Supreme court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. In a lawsuit filed late Thursday in Galveston County, Marcus Silva alleges assisting in a self-administered abortion is tantamount to aiding a murder. Silva is seeking $1 million in damages. The woman took the medication in July, weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion. Texas law protects women who get an abortion from being held liable.

