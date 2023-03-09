Clearing skies and critical fire weather today

Low clouds will give way to breezy and dry conditions.

TODAY: Skies will become mostly sunny and we'll see warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Saturday will feature a chance for a few post frontal showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be about twenty degrees cooler Sunday.