Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:14 AM

Clearing skies and critical fire weather today

3-9 HIGHS

Low clouds will give way to breezy and dry conditions.

TODAY: Skies will become mostly sunny and we'll see warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Saturday will feature a chance for a few post frontal showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be about twenty degrees cooler Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content