Lawmakers considering automated pharmacy dispensing systems to help get medications to rural Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- State lawmakers are considering a proposal that would bring automated pharmacy dispensing systems to Colorado.

The machines would act as an extension of a retail pharmacy and be stocked with medications.

"Then you as a patient come with your prescription and identification and you confirm your prescription and identification with the pharmacist who is live on video," said Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a sponsor of the bill.

The pharmacist on the live video walks patients through the medication, checks their insurance and payment options, and then has their prescriptions filled.

"Think about a community with a lot of high blood pressure, blood pressure medications may be more stocked than others, or a community with a lot of diabetes might have insulin more stocked than others," said Jenet.

Lawmakers are considering the pharmacy dispensing systems under House Bill 1195. They can be put in pharmacies, health care clinics, and hospitals which could be a big benefit for rural Colorado.

"And we have some of those even in the metro Denver area and the I-25 corridor. There are places that have no pharmacists or pharmacies. This is going to expand access to pharmacists throughout the state and that is a game changer for people," said Jenet.

Colorado isn't the first state to consider pharmacy dispensers. Arizona, Illinois, and California already have them in place.

"I appreciated that we’re not the first because we can look at how successful those machines have been and know that we’ll be safe and offering a safe opportunity to our community," said Jenet.

Depending on the location, some machines could be stocked with opioids if that location is following all DEA guidelines, which will most likely be emergency rooms.

Officials say the machines are built to not be broken into.

HB 1195 was approved by the house on Friday and is now in the Senate for consideration.