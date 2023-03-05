Multiple Southern Colorado fire departments fight 1000-acre wildfire in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple fire crews are currently working to contain a wildfire in Bent County that has burned around 1,000 acres of brush and grass.

Las Animas Fire Chief Jim Pryor said the fire was 90% contained by around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, as fire crews from La Junta, Rocky Ford, Manzanola and Wiley aided the fire-fighting efforts.

According to Pryor, the fire started at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside a residence. There was very little structure damage to that home, but the exact cause of the fire is still unclear.

The fire destroyed one small, unoccupied building, burning through mostly brush and grass.

The Las Animas fire chief believes the fire will be 100% contained in couple of hours, but the status of the fire will depend on the wind.

Colorado Springs and all areas southeast of the city to the state borders are all under a red flag warning.