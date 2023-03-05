Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:59 AM

Larry Hogan says he’s not running for president in 2024

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” he said on Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content