Volunteers gather in Manitou Springs to clean up illegal dumping sites in Pike National forest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Around 60 volunteers with local nonprofit organization Focus on the Forest, gathered Saturday to collect trash from the Waldo Canyon drainage all the way up to the Pike National Forest.

One of the nonprofit CEOs, Shawn Nielsen, said he and his wife started the organization a little over 6 years ago in the hopes of cleaning up trash out of the forests so more people could enjoy it.

"It's discouraging. I mean, why would you take your family out if you got to clean up trash in the beginning? You're not going to," said Nielson.

KRDO crews went up with some of the volunteers to see all the major hot spots. The crew observed piles and piles of trash scattered across the forest.

Volunteers also found dozens of needles and pill bottles.

Manitou Springs Police (MSPD) said they cannot pinpoint who is responsible for the illegal dumping, but they said it's a major issue here in the state.

"Coming up on on my history with it all, it's going to be just illegal camps. So, transient activity, people passing through the area or transients just not wanting to live in the metro area. They come up here where there's a little bit more seclusion. They can stay here to not be as bothered as often," said MSPD patrol officer Gary Johnson.

Nielson said since they started the organization they have collected over half a million pounds of trash from Colorado forests.

Neilson and Focus on the Forest volunteers plan to continue to clean up the area Sunday.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at their next clean up, Click here.