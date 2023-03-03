Pueblo Central in Class 4A Great Eight action
The Pueblo Central boys basketball team loses to Eagle Ridge Academy 63-57 on Friday night. Xavier Davis lead the Wildcats in scoring with 26 points.
The Pueblo Central boys basketball team loses to Eagle Ridge Academy 63-57 on Friday night. Xavier Davis lead the Wildcats in scoring with 26 points.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.