Injured puppy abandoned in humane society parking lot found his forever home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared the story of a nine-week-old puppy abandoned in the Pueblo shelter's parking lot.

The HSPPR said Pinky was left all by himself, defenseless, and they can't imagine how scared he was to be left alone.

Thankfully, the Pueblo team found Pinky and sprang into action to help him.

According to the HSPPR, the team noticed something was wrong - his head was too big for his tiny body. They discovered a baseball-sized abscess on his forehead.

X-rays showed Pinky had no severe injuries, and the veterinary team was able to drain and flush his abscess. Over the next week, the team closely monitored Pinky's swelling to make sure he was healing properly.

The HSPPR said Pinky didn't mind all the checkups, it meant he got extra snuggles from the staff. After a few days of tender love and care, Pinky was medically cleared and ready for adoption.

According to the HSPPR, Pinky was adopted earlier in February. The team congratulated the little meatball on his happily ever after.

