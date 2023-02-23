‘Succession’ creator says upcoming 4th season is its last

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching. Armstrong, who has won multiple Emmys for the series, says he likes the idea of fans going into the upcoming season knowing the end is near. HBO confirms the fourth season, which premieres next month, will be the show’s last. “Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It won best drama series at the Emmys in 2020 and 2022.

