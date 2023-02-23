Debate continues after D11 school board suggests policy surrounding preferred pronouns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, community members shuffled into the Colorado Springs District 11 Administration Building to debate a school policy change surrounding preferred pronouns.

Though the discussion was not slated on the school board's agenda notes, the talk dominated public comment.

The discussion stemmed from a Feb. 8 school board meeting, when school board vice president Jason Jorgenson said, "I would like to add something along the lines of prohibiting barriers to students of any type of questioning about pronouns or gender, sexuality, regardless of the age of the student."

Following Jorgenson's suggestion, the board voted 4-3 for district staff to write the change into policy, which would bar teachers and staff from asking students what their preferred pronouns are.

"I was 12 years old when I attempted suicide because I was told by people I trusted that I didn't matter and people like me did not matter," said Dana Russmussen.

Russmussen is transgender and was one of many who spoke out against the policy change Wednesday night.

She and others in opposition argued prohibiting teachers from asking students for their preferred pronouns comes at a direct detriment to students' mental and physical health.

However, there was also a large turnout by those in favor of the policy amendment.

"Having to declare which pronouns they want to be addressed with, this only adds to the most confusing time in their lives," claimed Sheryl, a member of the D11 Achievement Alliance.

Sheryl began her public comment with a prayer.

"Let us pray Heavenly Father, bless all who are with us this evening. You have tasked us with protecting and providing for our children."

She and other speakers believe this is a discussion that should happen outside of the classroom and inside a family home.

