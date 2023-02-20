Colorado’s first cannabis kiosk arrives in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state's first-ever cannabis kiosk opened in Northern Colorado. The Automated Cannabis Experience (ACE) is the first ever digital vending service to fully package, live label, and dispense cannabis products.

According to 9News, Terrapin, a national cannabis company with operations in Colorado, partnered with BMC Universal technologies, a family-owned bulk vending company, to develop ACE. Terrapin said this kiosk will improve future cannabis sales and provide "unique benefits" to consumers, including faster checkouts and the ability to engage in multiple languages.

9News, ACE kiosk

Officials with Terrapin said the kiosk not only allows customers to easily interact with budtenders if they need information. The services are also meant to be more inclusive.

“As public opinion on cannabis continues shifting in favor of decriminalization and legalization, we believe innovative solutions like ACE illustrate the increasingly mainstream nature of the cannabis space. ACE not only improves sales but also provides unique benefits to consumers, including faster checkouts and the ability for them to engage in multiple languages. We are thrilled to be leading the charge to introduce this first-of-its-kind, genuinely game-changing way for consumers to purchase cannabis.” Chris Woods, Terrapin’s CEO.

Located at Terrapin's Aurora store on 11091 E. Mississippi Ave., ACE holds up to 1,152 products people can choose from. At the kiosk, people will need to scan and verify their identification card, complete the instructions on the digital screen, and pay to complete their purchase.

